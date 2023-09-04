Dua Lipa Wants People Talking More About Sex

Videos by OutKick

Dua Lipa’s incredible run isn’t coming to an end at any point in the near future.

The star singer has been going viral with a steady stream of viral content on Instagram over the past couple weeks. Minus a little fake grilling scandal, she’s been killing it lately.

She’s now pivoting from dropping edgy photos on Instagram to demanding people spend more time talking about sex.

The one thing you can’t accuse Dua Lipa of is not knowing how to generate headlines!

Dua Lipa wants people talking about sex.

The “Levitating” singer went on her podcast and demanded people spend more time talking about sex with their significant other. If that’s not going to get some attention, I don’t know what will.

“Not talking about sex with the person you are having sex with is a weird anomaly for me. I think it’s important to normalize the conversation around sex and make it a topic that we can speak about more freely, so we can let go of the guilt and the shame that ­surrounds it,” Lipa explained, according to the Daily Mail.

Dua Lipa also encouraged people to make sure things remain fun in their relationships.

Dua Lipa wants people to spend more time talking about sex. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

“It’s always so fun — and it goes back to that idea of keeping things fresh — to find ways to continue to be curious about your partner. So much of what I read about relationships these days is about the ‘roommate phase’ where you feel like you’re living together but you’re not romantically involved any more. What can you do to ensure your interest in the relationship never dies? And are we wrecking relationships by trying to be even happier when we are plenty happy to begin with,” she further explained, according to the same report.

Dua Lipa takes the Hookstead approach to dating apps.

Sex and keeping things fun isn’t the only thing the popular musician touched on. She also talked about dating apps. It doesn’t sound like they’re for her.

“I’ve got so many friends on dating apps and sometimes it works. But the idea of meeting in the community, through friends, starting conversations and doing things that don’t feel so clinical is probably the best way to go about it. The erasing of ­uncertainty feels a little bit unsexy. There is something about the unknown that is exciting — going with the flow,” Dua Lipa explained when talking about dating apps.

While she might not think they’re as bad as I do, she doesn’t sound eager to endorse them. I approve, Dua. I approve.

Dating apps are ruining young men's ability to communicate. It has to stop.



For generations, you had to do this crazy thing called "talk to women" if you wanted a shot. Now, young people hide behind screens.



She’s not shy with her beliefs.

That’s about as blunt as it gets when it comes to being straightforward. She wants people talking about sex.

Not just talking about it. She wants things to remain fresh and fun. This woman simply knows how to move the needle.

Whether it’s pushing the limits on Instagram or rocking the internet with love/sex advice, Dua Lipa can seemingly do it all.

