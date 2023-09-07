Videos by OutKick

Dua Lipa’s conquest to dominate Instagram doesn’t appear to be slowing down.

Seeing great runs on the internet is hardly a rare occurrence. In fact, there are plenty of examples to choose from.

Olivia Dunne’s winning streak has been going on for well over a year at this point. When you’re winning, you’re winning. It’s that simple.

Dua Lipa can’t stop going viral on Instagram. She’s posting an overwhelming amount of viral content. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

Well, Dua Lipa is winning in a big way and has been for the past several weeks. That now includes her seemingly doing battle with a dress and losing while wearing some of the largest shoes we’ve ever seen.

The photos seemed to be a hit because they currently have more than 1.36 million likes. That makes them among the most popular pictures on Instagram.

Let’s take a look at Dua Lipa’s content over the past several weeks and some of her best internet hits:

If that’s not a winning run on the internet, then I don’t know what is. Dua Lipa is one of the most decorated singers in the world, and she’s managed to parlay that into having nearly 90 million Instagram followers.

What does that translate to? A hell of a lot of money in the bank. She’s probably pulling down more dough than she knows what to do with.

We definitely don’t hate it here at OutKick. Last time I checked, this is America and we celebrate capitalism in this country.

Dua Lipa goes viral with edgy dress photos. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Whether that means starting a company, dropping platinum albums or rocking out on Instagram, you have to do what gets you paid. Dua Lipa is doing all of that and a lot more. Something tells me she’s definitely going to carry her current spirit strong into the fall.