Dua Lipa Rocks Bikini While Trying To Move Some Product

Videos by OutKick

Dua Lipa seems to understand marketing 101, and used a bikini to help move some merchandise.

The star singer has been on a truly epic run lately on social media. Dua Lipa is one of the most popular entertainers in the world, but singing is hardly the only thing she’s known for.

She has 88.8 million followers on Instagram for one very simple reason. She’s never shy about pushing the limits. You know what else you do when you have a following of that size?

Use it to make money with sponsored posts, and Dua Lipa certainly didn’t miss out on the opportunity to cash in Sunday.

Dua Lipa goes viral with bikini photos promoting conditioner. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Dua Lipa goes viral with bikini photos.

The star musician and Instagram sensation posted several photos of herself wearing a bikini while promoting hair conditioner. Seems like a match made in Heaven, and the strategy worked.

The bikini photos have more than a million likes as of Monday morning.

Dua continues to tear up the internet.

Dua Lipa has been on a run that has to be seen to be believed over the past month or so. She’s dropping viral content left and right.

She even managed to completely skate right through a fake grilling scandal the internet had a lot of fun with.

How did she do it? She just rocked Instagram with new photos. Control the narrative before the narrative controls you.

Dua Lipa has a staggering 88.8 million Instagram followers. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Now, she’s out here trying to move some product and putting her 88.8 million Instagram followers to use. What’s the point of being famous if you can’t use it to make yourself rich.

That’s what she’s doing and marketing 101 dictates bikini content is guaranteed to draw eyeballs. That’s just a fact.

Dua Lipa continues to drop viral content on Instagram. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Dua Lipa’s run to close out summer continues, and something tells me there will be plenty more before fall officially starts.