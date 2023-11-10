Drunk Daycare Owner Charged With Attacking Her Husband With A Bat While Three Young Children Were In Her Care

Videos by OutKick

A Massachusetts daycare owner is facing several charges following an arrest in September. She was taken into custody after attacking her husband with a wooden baseball bat. Part of the attack took place in front of young children in her care at the time.

58-year-old Diane Fenton’s husband came home on the afternoon of September 20 and told police that he found his wife intoxicated. When he confronted her, the drunk daycare owner started hitting him with her fist in front of three young children ranging is ages from 6-months to 4-years-old.

Police say that doorbell camera footage from the at-home daycare shows Fenton chasing her 60-year-old husband out of the house with a wooden baseball bat. She is also seen hitting him with the bat.

When officers arrived on the scene, the daycare owner was in the middle of the street swinging the bat at her husband. One of the responding officers drew a stun gun, at that point she dropped the bat and was arrested.

Inside the daycare, which has since been shutdown, the officer found a 6-month-old face down on the carpet as well as a 3-year-old and a 4-year-old.

A Daycare Owner Getting Arrested Is Usually A Bad Sign

According to court documents, Fenton is facing several charges. Among the charges is an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge and three counts of reckless endangerment of a child.

The Walpole police reported the incident to the Department of Children and Families. It turns out that attacking your husband with a baseball bat during business hours, with children present, is frowned upon in the state of Massachusetts.

Not all that surprising given that the police were involved. That resulted in “Diane’s Daycare” handing over its license earlier this week.

The end of an era which began in 1998. Let’s hope this is a wakeup call for all involved, because this isn’t the first time the couple has had such an incident.

Fenton’s husband told investigators that he confronted his wife about drinking and driving last year. She responded then, according to court documents, by slashing him with a knife.