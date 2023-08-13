Dropped End Zone INT By Raiders DB Leads To WILD Touchdown For Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

Videos by OutKick

One of the biggest storylines of the preseason is the San Francisco 49ers quarterback battle. Brock Purdy, a 2022 seventh-round pick, appears poised to start. But he’s recovering from offseason elbow surgery. Former No. 3 picks Trey Lance and Sam Darnold are in the mix, as well.

With Purdy out for the team’s first preseason game, the 49ers elected to start Trey Lance against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Quarterback Trey Lance of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on August 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Lance took two sacks on San Francisco’s opening drive, leading to a three-and-out punt. Second drive, similar result. Run play, short completion, incompletion, punt. Two drives, six plays, three total yards.

Third drive, you know the drill. Trey Lance incompletion, short scramble run for Lance, then a sack. Three-and-out, punt. Three drives, nine plays, 1 yard. Two of the drives netted negative yardage.

Terrible start for Lance in his quest to regain the San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback job.

But after the 49ers’ defense forced a turnover-on-downs, the offense came to life.

Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers offense finally get something going against the Raiders

Lance and the San Francisco offense started on their own 39-yard line.

Finally, they started to get something going. A good mix of run and pass had the offense quickly moving down the field.

Lance made a few nice throws, including one where it looked like he was going to scramble, but at the last second completed a pass for a first down inside the Raiders 10-yard line.

From the 9, Lance made a play-action fake and rolled out to his left. He stopped, turned, and fired the ball over the middle and into the end zone … right into the hands of Raiders defensive back Duke Shelley.

Except, Shelley couldn’t corral the pass. And, he batted it into the air. Where it fell right into the hands of 49ers tight end Ross Dwelley.

A terrible decision by Lance to throw the ball across his body, late, and over the middle. What should have been an interception and the fourth-straight empty drive for Lance and the offense turned into seven points.

On the team’s next drive, Lance made a great throw on a third-and-10 for a first down. But the offense stalled yet again, this time failing to convert on a later fourth-down attempt.

Can’t think the 49ers coaching staff is too excited with the performance of Trey Lance so far in the team’s first preseason game.