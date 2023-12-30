Colts TE Arrested On Domestic Battery Charge

Videos by OutKick

Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree reportedly was arrested Friday.

The NFL TE has been charged with domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, according to the New York Post. Both charges are felonies.

Avon police officers were dispatched to a home after a report of physical violence on Tuesday, according to Fox59.

Drew Ogletree arrested after alleged domestic battery incident. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The victim was taken to a hospital and a warrant was issued for Ogletree’s arrest Thursday. The Colts TE turned himself in Friday, according to the same Fox59 report.

Ogletree is accused of body slamming the unnamed victim after she alleged “attempted to smack him,” according to the report. The alleged altercation started the victim broke Ogletree’s phone.

He’s currently being held without bond, according to Fox59.

Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree arrested on domestic battery charge. (Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“We are aware of the disturbing allegations involving Drew Ogletree. The team takes these matters seriously. We have notified the NFL and are in the process of gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this time,” the Colts said in a statement released to the media following the arrest.

Ogletree currently has 147 receiving yards and two touchdowns on the season. The Colts play the Raiders Sunday, and his status for the game remains unclear.

Drew Ogletree’s status with the Colts unclear after arrest on domestic battery charge.. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

This is a developing situation. Make sure to check back to OutKick for the latest updates as we might have them.