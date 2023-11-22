Drew Brees Reveals He Would Be A Lefty QB Now That His Right Arm ‘Does Not Work’

Videos by OutKick

Now and then, some rumor pops up that Drew Brees is mulling a potential comeback. Of course, that’s incredibly unlikely, but even more so after the Future Hall of Famer revealed that he can’t even throw with his right arm anymore.

Brees hung it up after the 2020 season which capped off 20 NFL seasons, but it doesn’t sound like the 44-year-old is anywhere near NFL-ready.

Unless he thinks he can play left-handed.

Brees was a guest on ESPN Radio’s Greeny and told fill-ion host Evan Cohen about the current state of that Super Bowl-winning right arm of his.

Spoiler Alert: it ain’t good.

Hold up…Drew Brees is a lefty now? (No, not clickbait)



Brees was asked when the last time was that an NFL team had reached out to him. He said that aside from an occasional feeler, 2021 was the last time an NFL team came to him with genuine interest.

“Look, I’ll let you in on a little fact,” Brees said. “I don’t throw with my right arm anymore. My right arm does not work.”

Doesn’t work? Like… like at all?

There have been a few teams in some quarterback binds this season. If any thought the Saints great might be an option, hearing that just made them breathe a sigh of relief that they didn’t go that route.

Brees confirmed that he can play pickleball (thank God) but that’s only because the game is played below the waist. Anything above the equator and he struggles.

The 13-time Pro Bowler said that his issues stem from the shoulder injury he suffered in 2005. That was around the time he left the San Diego Chargers.

Man, if he has been dealing with trouble that long, it’s incredible he made it work for 15 years after that injury.

There’s nothing left for Brees to prove, so there’s no need for an NFL comeback. Although, I’d be lying if I said I wouldn’t like to see what he can do left-handed.

