Draymond Green’s Wife Reacts To Boston’s ‘F*ck You, Draymond’ Chants

Boston didn’t just hand Golden State a Game Three loss in Wednesday’s NBA Finals, they also routinely serenaded notorious villain Draymond Green with a not safe for work pleasantry.

“F*ck you, Draymond,” chants filled Boston’s TD Garden throughout the game.

Never more so than in the last few minutes of the fourth quarter when the prospects of a Celtic win were no longer in doubt. The verbal reminder that Green’s not welcome in Beantown struck a chord with Draymond’s wife, Hazel Renee, who called the gesture: “Just shameful!”

Ms.Renee probably should’ve familiarized herself with Boston sports crowds before opting to head East.

Listen to the Boston crowd bestow it’s pleasantries below.

“Fu*k you Draymond” chants in the Garden. pic.twitter.com/fX06YiYWTb — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) June 9, 2022

Here’s every ‘F*ck You Draymond’ chant from Celtics fans in Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals 😳 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/9E91fh9134 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 9, 2022

Following the Warriors’ 116-100 loss, in which her husband fouled out and scored only two points, Hazel Renee lashed out via her Instagram story, saying in part: “in NO WAY shape or form should fans be able to chant obscenities at players! Are they not human?”

After calling out the NBA for having the audacity to not enforce a fan code of conduct, Hazel Renee added: “My kids were at the game tonight hearing that mess. Very DISGUSTING of you little Celtics fans. Just shameful!”

Draymond Greens wife on the chanting in Boston. This is DEFINITELY gonna stop the F you Draymond Chants. 😉 pic.twitter.com/RWfMHQFCMp — Savage (@SavageSports_) June 9, 2022

I’m not advocating for dropping the F-bomb in front of kids, but maybe don’t bring your children to such a hostile environment. Also, maybe she hasn’t noticed, but her hubby isn’t exactly the epitome of class on the basketball court.

“I Knew Y’all Fuck With Me, I Didn’t Know Y’all Fuck With Me Like This!” – Kevin Garnett during his Number Retirement Ceremony with Scalabrine 😂🍀🎟 Big Ticket baby! Reminds me of Big Papi’s Live TV Swearing. Goat #BleedGreen #Celtics #KG #nba pic.twitter.com/VyRHHafT0E — EDDIE RAY | Podcast Sex Symbol (@_EddieRay) March 13, 2022

Should Bill Belichick consider adding Draymond Green after seeing this amazing open field, perfect form tackle? pic.twitter.com/bMrLo1oHQf — Patriots Media Pitchbot (@NEMediaPitchbot) June 7, 2022

This kick by Draymond Green dislocated Marquese Chriss finger. Green needs to stop these kicks, or the league should seriously take action. pic.twitter.com/JBs5cBaEPS — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 4, 2016

For what it’s worth, Green’s teammate, Klay Thompson, also waged his finger at the Celtics crowd, sarcastically calling them “real classy.”

"Dropping F-bombs with children in the crowd. Real classy Boston." – Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/RLFrSmKHAZ — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) June 9, 2022

Interestingly enough, Green himself had no problem cussing in front of his son during the post game press conference. With his son seated beside him at the podium, Green responded “like shit,” when asked how he played tonight.

"Like sh*t." Draymond Green wasn't happy with his play tonight pic.twitter.com/HUfKBEQ3kd — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) June 9, 2022

Game Four tips off Friday night from Boston. Plenty of time for Mrs. Green to invest in earplugs or a a babysitter.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF