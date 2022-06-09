Draymond Green’s Mom Says The Celtics Aren’t Tough Guys

Draymond Green has played in this year’s NBA Finals like a member of the WWE and that resulted in Celtics players and fans getting ticked off. Old heads have begun popping off to the Warriors forward that’s turned into this big back and forth, and now Draymond’s mom is getting involved. She spoke on the radio with 95.7 The Game in dismay of the Celtics’ complaining.

“Them crying was just ridiculous because they supposedly are the tough guys,” she said. “So if you’re a tough guy, why you crying when somebody gets tough with you?”

Mary Cabers-Green was then asked about Fox Sports analyst and former Celtics big man Kendrick Perkins’ comments on her son. She wasn’t too fond of him, either.

“I never even knew who Kendrick Perkins was until recently. He never stood out on my radar, so I could care less.”

Now we know where Draymond Green gets his fire. His mother didn’t hold back at all and it’s likely how Draymond feels himself. Of course we can’t say for sure as it’s not his job to govern family members, but why wouldn’t Draymond feel this way? He’s the defensive anchor for the Golden State Warriors that’s stated on numerous occasions that his job is to bring physicality to the game. Sometimes that physicality can put opposing player’s health in jeopardy, however that’s not necessarily his end goal — making sure the Warriors, who are known as a jump shooting team, aren’t all glitz and glamour is Draymond’s no. 1 priority. He’s the oil to the machine.

DRAYMOND GREEN’S WIFE REACTS TO BOSTON’S ‘F*CK YOU, DRAYMOND’ CHANTS

That’s why the Celtics’ complaints are foolish. We hate to side with Draymond here, but why whine about your perception of physical play when you can deal with it on the floor? Don’t like Draymond’s hard fouls at the front of the rim? Foul him back. He’s a grown man that’ll handle that the way he sees fit and that’s how his own mom wants these situations handled. Fight fire with fire and may the most mentally tough team win.

Honestly a smart strategy to deploy as Mary Cabers-Green knows her son is most equipped to handle a more physical series. As Draymond mentioned following game 1’s loss, he’s earned the right to be officiated the way he is today and that benefits his ability to get more physical with his opponents. His opposition, however, won’t be afforded these same luxuries god forbid they decide to retaliate.

Will the Celtics fall for the bait? Or will they continue to chirp via the media? We’ll know Friday following Game 4’s tip-off.