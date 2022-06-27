Draymond Green Vs. Kendrick Perkins Gets Intense

Draymond Green is again fighting with the media on his podcast.

This time, Green is battling with current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins. Monday, Green compared Perkins to Skip Bayless, whom Green does not enjoy.

“Kendrick Perkins, you act like this clown (Bayless) and it’s baffling to me. He could never be you, you know why he could never be you? Green starts. “Cause he never done it. You go up here acting like him. You don’t have to do that, buddy. You played, you did it, go talk about it or can you not?”

“I’d hope that you can, with all these hot takes, you make, you should be able to. You don’t have to act like that, my man, you don’t have to go up there you go,” Green goes on.

Green then, as he always does, injected race into his rant. Last month, Green grossly called Chris “Mad Dog” Russo a racist without an ounce of proof.

“[You went] from being enforcer to c*on,” Green goes on to say about Perkins covering black athletes. “How does that happen? At least you act like an enforcer. I didn’t really ever take you for one.”

Perkins responded to Green’s tirade in a social media video on Monday, saying:

“Hey, Draymond, you good? The f*ck wrong with you? Didn’t you just win your fourth championship? What the f*ck you worried about me? For what? You mad. You mad cause I’m doing it my way. And it’s happened to work. I’m doing it my way.” “I ain’t gotta do it your way. I’m doing it my way. But look, forget the old media. Forget the new media. I’m gonna stand by the old law, right? And the old law says, Hey man, all that disrespect and all that whole shit or calling somebody a c*on, man, you got me f*cked up.” “Ain’t nothing a c*on about me. Ain’t no, c*on, ain’t none of that straight up. And here’s the thing, right? We all know dog. We all know you all buck in no bike. We know this. The NBA brothers know this. A lot of them that’s talking behind you, behind your back with the whispers.” “They know this, they know you not gonna do nothing. This is proven. This is facts. We know that. So go on stop with all the tough talk,. You could talk about me as an ESPN analyst, you could talk about my takes. You could talk about everything you want to do. I don’t give a f*ck about that, but what you not gonna do is you not gonna disrespect me and call me no motherf*cking c*on.” “And I’m gonna stand on that. You talk about standing on something. I’m standing on that. That’s what I’m not gonna be, especially by you. When we all know you not gonna do nothing.”

Here’s the video of Kendrick Perkins going off on draymond green 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fUqdgn4eUy — Shannon sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) June 27, 2022

A rather easy win for Perkins, to say the least.

These Draymond Green battles are likely to continue. Based on his play in the NBA Finals, he has only a year or two left of bench play.