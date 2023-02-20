Draymond Green Asks Ja Morant If He’s ‘Still Fine In The West,’ Grizzlies’ Star Gives Great Answer

Videos by OutKick

Golden State Warriors big man Draymond Green was on interview duty during the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday and decided to ask Ja Morant if he’s “still fine in the West,” to which the Memphis Grizzlies star gave a great response.

Morant turned heads ahead of the Grizzlies’ Christmas Day game against the Warriors when he sat down for an interview and decided it was a good idea to say “I’m fine in the West,” signaling that he doesn’t see any real threat in the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies have gone 12-14 overall since Morant called out the West. In that same 26-game stretch, Memphis has posted a record of 8-8 against Western Conference foes.

Green, and likely every other player on a Western Conference team, hasn’t forgotten Morant’s comment. So, Draymond had to ask him if his opinion has changed.

“Are you still ‘fine in the West,’ and which teams are you looking at now and saying, ‘That team has to be reckoned with?'” Green asked.

Ja Morant Shoots Back

To Morant’s credit, he didn’t back down from Green trying to get under his skin.

“Definitely got to look at Phoenix now with adding [Durant],” Morant told Green. “Obviously, we can’t shy away from [the Warriors], everybody knows y’all always in contention. Champs. Still Boston, man. But yeah, I’m still fine in the West.”

Morant isn’t going to go back on his comment about being fine in the Western Conference, nor should he.

While the Grizzlies have looked much more human since Christmas, they’re still second in the Western Conference standings.

On top of that, Morant doesn’t have any reason at all to give in to Green as his Warriors are ninth in the West with 24 games left in the regular season.

