Drama In Arizona Continues: Where Could The Kyler Murray, Cardinals Situation End Up?

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have been going through a weird patch, and it seems like it has hit a somewhat alarming bump.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reports that his sources tell him that Murray is described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer.

“Murray is frustrated with [the] franchise and was embarrassed by [the] playoff loss to Rams and thinks he’s been framed as the scapegoat,” Mortensen reports.

Where’s it headed?

Despite the acrimony, the Cardinals expect things to calm down and Murray is their QB.

Select veterans hope to reach Murray on how he handle adversity better.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury also is self-scouting where he can provide better alternatives for QB. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) February 13, 2022

Last week, Murray scrubbed his Instagram account of all Cardinals references and is no longer following the Cardinals on Twitter or Instagram. Plus, there are no mentions of him and the Cardinals in his social media profiles.

The team took notes and scrubbed their Instagram account down to just two photos — both of Murray. While the team’s Instagram is back to its usual appearance at the time of publication, Murray’s Instagram still looks the same with just two photos and no Cardinals’ references.

It’s wasn’t clear why Murray went nuclear on the Cardinals with the social media scrub, but it seems like we may have some more clarity with the reports of his frustration with the franchise.

Kyler Murray (1) of the Arizona Cardinals walks off the field after losing to the Los Angeles Rams 34-11 in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at SoFi Stadium on January 17, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images).

Mortensen reports the team expects things to calm down and emphasized Murray is their QB.

“Select veterans hope to reach Murray on how he [can] handle adversity better,” Mortensen reports. “Coach Kliff Kingsbury also is self-scouting where he can provide better alternatives for QB.”

