Drake Presses The Flesh With NHL Legends Chris Chelios And Tie Domi

There’s no Drake curse to worry about if you’re retired.

The Canadian rapper kicked off his latest tour with a show in Chicago and two of the guys on hand don’t seem like they’d be in the typical Drake age demo. That would be Chris Chelios and Tie Domi.

But then again, who cares? Those dudes are legends, they can do what they want.

The rapper took some pictures with the two. This included one where he held up a dist with Domi.

Are we going to get a Chris Chelios and @thereal_tiedomi feature on the next Drake album? 😅



(📸: @Drake) pic.twitter.com/hcbI6hwYgK — NHL (@NHL) July 8, 2023

If you’re taking a photo with Tie Domi, you’ve got to hold up a fist right?

Domi played for the Rangers and Canadiens, but most fans probably remember him from his time with the Leafs. The Leafs are Drake’s hometown team. Drake must have been pumped to get a photo with Domi. I mean, that dude played in over 1,000 NHL games… and pounded in almost as many faces. However, he recently seemed to show some support for one of Chelios’ old teams, the Chicago Blackhawks.

Or, at least the team’s new franchise savior.

Never would I ever think Drake would post a pic of Connor Bedard on his IG pic.twitter.com/KPfL4VSX01 — Kickoff Radar (@huffsexual) July 5, 2023

Hopefully posting that picture to his Instagram story won’t have the same effect on Bedard that Drake’s palling around with Johnny Manziel had on him.

Having said that, maybe the Leafs will catch some residual Drake Curse. Domi’s son, Max, signed with Toronto earlier this month.

Domi is pretty tough like his old man, and one of three players the Leafs signed that showed they’re looking to play with more grit moving forward, with the other two being Ryan Reaves and Tyler Bertuzzi.

