DraftKings Acknowledges It Was Hacked, Less Than $300,000

DraftKings has acknowledged that some users’ passwords were compromised. However, the company also noted that the amount of funds affected was considerably low.

DraftKings co-founder Paul Liberman released a statement discussing the issue.

“DraftKings is aware that some customers are experiencing irregular activity with their accounts,” Lieberman said. “We currently believe that the login information of these customers was compromised on other websites and then used to access their DraftKings accounts where they used the same login information.”

Lieberman said there were no signs to indicate that the passwords were acquired by breaching the company’s systems.

DraftKings has become one of the biggest players in the rapidly growing sports betting industry. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“We have identified less than $300,000 of customer funds that were affected, and we intend to make whole any customer that was impacted,” Lieberman said.

There’s no denying that $300,000 is a considerable chunk of change. However, it’s nowhere near the amount of money that moves through a sportsbook like DraftKings daily.

Sports betting has become a massive industry in recent years with a lot of money moving through it. According to SportsPro, DraftKings can see quarterly revenue in the hundreds of millions.

Lieberman’s statement ended with a bit of standard internet security info: switch up — and don’t share — your passwords, folks.

“We strongly encourage customers to use unique passwords for DraftKings and all other sites,” he said. “And we strongly recommend that customers do not share their passwords with anyone.”

