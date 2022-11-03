Dr. Peter McCullough Talks Covid Vaccine Vindication With Tomi Lahren

Dr. Peter McCullough is the most prolific cardiologist in his field, having written over 1,000 publications in the National Library of Medicine.

The award-winning internist, cardiologist and epidemiologist lives rent-free in the minds of big tech overlords and the Covid-19 mandate tyrants who’ve attempted to silence him throughout the pandemic.

That’s not all, The American Board of Internal Medicine has even threatened to revoke his medical credentials, claiming McCullough has spread false information related to Covid-19. He joined OutKick’s Tomi Lahren of Tomi Lahren Is Fearless to expose the media malpractice and government overreach imposed on the American people since March of 2020.

At the start of the pandemic, Dr. McCullough created a namesake protocol that allowed patients to treat and beat Covid-19 from home; a nightmare for big Pharma and the American government who had already purchased hundreds of millions of vaccine doses.

The McCullough Protocol

Despite being called a conspiracy theorist by TV doctors in the mainstream media, McCullough claims, “I’ve never had a chief of medicine ever disagree with me either publicly or privately, or a chief of infectious disease. I can tell you right now the silence is deafening among doctors. They know that our government and societies world-wide are down the wrong pathway.”

Now that the vaccine’s dismal efficacy has been made public, McCullough has earned his vaccine vindication. He’s deemed the pandemic over. His prescription is to “drop all of the mandates, pull the vaccines off the market, have the doctors treat the remaining cases with no restrictions on what drugs they use, and this problem is over with.”

Will the Fauci fan club ever follow the true science instead of the political science? We’ll have to wait and see.