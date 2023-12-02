Dr. Pepper Football Toss Controversy! Video Replay Shows Contestant’s Totals Miscounted

Videos by OutKick

The Big 12 Championship was a massive blowout. So thank goodness we were treated to a thrilling, double-overtime shootout in the Dr. Pepper Halftime Challenge. The two students, Ryan and Gavin, had one of the most epic, tightly-contested battles in the history of the event.

But the matchup wasn’t without controversy.

For those who aren’t familiar with the game, two college students throw footballs through an inflatable Dr. Pepper can. The person with the most successful attempts wins $100,000 toward his or her tuition.

Both Ryan and Gavin scored 10 points in regulation, so the contest went to a 15-second overtime. This time, both athletes (yes, athletes!) drained six tosses.

Or did they? Watch.

Are these Big 12 refs? The Dr. Pepper Halftime toss – watch the guy on the left get credit for 6 after only nailing 5. pic.twitter.com/fYwUoElxOv — Marc Istook (@MarcIstook) December 2, 2023

Clearly, Ryan’s scoreboard operator was all sorts of confused. But after careful observation, the replay shows the count was off. Ryan hit only five throws, while Gavin hit six.

But apparently there’s no instant replay at the Dr. Pepper Halftime Challenge. So the contest went to a sudden-death second overtime — which Ryan won.

Odds for the Dr. Pepper halftime challenge?pic.twitter.com/7rPPkXZyIX — DraftKings (@DraftKings) December 2, 2023

The injustice!

Even though he actually lost, the Ivy League Ryan from UPenn got a $100,000 scholarship from Dr. Pepper.

Fortunately, though, Ohio State Gavin will not go home empty handed. USA TODAY reported that he, too, would be rewarded for his efforts.

The broadcast noted there was “an on-field technical error, apparently, that a bunch of America noticed that resulted in inaccurate accounting [in] the double tiebreaker.” So Dr. Pepper is giving both contestants $100,000.

We love a happy ending. Now if they could just do something about these chest passes.

Can @drpepper teach people to throw. — Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) December 2, 2023

