Dr. Fauci Completely Flips His Opinion On Pandemic A Day Later

Dr. Anthony Fauci has flip-flopped yet again.

The epidemiologist took back his comments made about the COVID-19 pandemic only a day after appearing in an interview with PBS where he declared that the pandemic was officially over.

During a conversation on Tuesday with PBS’ Judy Woodruff, Dr. Fauci sounded certain that the COVID-19 pandemic was no longer a reality in the U.S.

It’s official! Fauci says “we are out of the pandemic phase”.



Good job! Two years to slow the spread!

pic.twitter.com/IyNPcyoCvO — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) April 27, 2022

“We are certainly, right now, in this country out of the pandemic phase,” Fauci said. “Namely, we don’t have 900,000 new infections a day and tens and tens and tens of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths. We are at a low level right now.”

Fauci backpedaled a day later and announced that the nation is still in the midst of a pandemic.

He retracted his comments — speaking with the Associated Press and The Washington Post on Wednesday.

“We are in a different moment of the pandemic,” Fauci told the AP. “By no means does that mean the pandemic is over.”

“The world is still in a pandemic,” Fauci informed the Post, advising listeners not to misconstrue his past statement.

“There’s no doubt about that. Don’t anybody get any misinterpretation of that.”

Fauci’s loosely defined viewpoints as the lead advisor during the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns frustrated a widespread number of Americans. The doctor’s critics accused of shaping his public policy around politics as he transitioned from Donald Trump’s administration to President Biden.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela