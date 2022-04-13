Dr. David Chao: Blame The Lockout, Not Dodgers Manager

Clayton Kershaw was robbed of a chance at a perfect game, something that has only happened 23 times before in the history of Major League Baseball. He has had a no-hitter before but pitched seven perfect innings on 80 pitches before being pulled with a 6-0 lead over the Twins.

Many were disappointed that Kershaw didn’t get the chance to finish but blame the lockout which led to reduced Spring Training. It is expected that pitchers will be limited to start the season, thus the increased roster size to 28.

Don't blame @Dodgers manager on this one. Blame the lockout. With reduced Spring training, pitchers on a stricter watch. Wouldn't have gone this deep but for low pitch count. That is why roster is at 28. History of elbow issues. https://t.co/4301d9hiJ9 — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) April 13, 2022

To get the perfect game, Kershaw would likely have to be north of 100 pitches and that was greater than Dave Roberts’ and the Dodgers’ tolerance level. Remember, their ace had elbow issues in 2021 that prematurely ended his season.

Even Kershaw said post game, “blame it on the lockout, blame it on me not picking up a ball for three months.” His catcher also felt he was “getting a little” tired. Injuries are more likely in this fatigue scenario.

The bottom line is the Dodgers are trying to win the World Series, not notch a perfect game. In that respect, the right choice was made. Kudos and not blame to the manager. And his players seemed to agree.