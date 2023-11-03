Woman’s Obituary Hilariously Asks For Prayers For Iowa’s Awful Offense

Videos by OutKick

Dr. B Eleanor Anstey would like people to say some prayers for Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Anstey passed away October 25th at the age of 97, and spent her life cheering for the Hawkeyes. OutKick readers know, Ferentz’s team has fallen on hard times when it comes to scoring points.

Brian Ferentz is out as OC once the season is over, and the team is averaging just 19.5 points a game, and a horrible 14.2 points per game against Big Ten opponents.

Anstey would like to use the power of prayer to help turn things around for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa has a downright terrible offense. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dr. B Eleanor Anstey’s obituary asks people to pray for Iowa.

“In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice or simply say a prayer for the Iowa Hawkeyes offense on her behalf,” her obituary page reads for the closing line.

The obituary also encouraged people to attend her funeral in their “favorite Iowa Hawkeye gear.” Damn, if that’s not a football woman through and through, then I don’t know who is. Is it dusty in here or just me?

Dr. B Eleanor Anstey’s obituary asks people to pray for Iowa’s offense. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We just published the other day a story at OutKick about when it’s okay for men to cry. Different sports examples were mentioned many times.

Something tells me a lot of guys might get a tug in their heart reading a woman who passed away at the age of 97 asking for prayers for her team’s offense.

The last line of her entire obituary was about Iowa football. That’s absolutely awesome, and yes, my eyes might be watering right now. I’m not ashamed of it!

When is it okay for a grown man to cry?



I asked the OutKick audience its thoughts, and received 300+ messages. Lots of emotions, and LOTS of Field of Dreams fans.



Grab some tissues and buckle up because this one is a roller coaster.



READ: https://t.co/wWQKZUb1ig pic.twitter.com/oHtlcPvMpH — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 1, 2023

I don’t know if Anstey liked to party or throw back cold beers. All I know is I would have loved to find out. She made it to 97, and went out talking about football. That’s one hell of a life that I’ll tip my cap to and pour one back for. Send me your thoughts on her awesome obituary to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.