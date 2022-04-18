Down (Bad) Payment: New $420K Zillow Listing Invites You To Poundtown

Reports claim that this is where the magic happens.

A dream getaway with a nightmarish twist went viral on Monday for displaying interior decor that could knock the boots off any desperate housewife.

Not only will new homeowners reside smack dab in the middle of the Sunfish Capital of the World — Onalaska, WI — they’ll spend every waking morning in Poundtown, per the listing’s carousel of photos.

Outdoing the marble kitchen counters is the master bedroom’s private love island, capable of bringing any marriage back to its glory days of fewer children and unanimous dinner plans.

The house is furnished with every clearance aisle item from Hobby Lobby; it’s also got 1.5 acres of backyard often visited by wildlife.

With four bedrooms, four bathrooms and 3,600 sq. ft. of room, this listing is set up to ensure all that space is filled.

The listing reads:

“Secluded and sought after neighborhood close to town with a country feel. Spacious home with large bedrooms, over 1.5 acre yard, excellent views, and a quiet and peaceful setting. All new flooring, kitchen appliances, light fixtures, and equipped with security system. Many deer and wildlife in your back yard but only a few miles from everything.”

See the listing here.

