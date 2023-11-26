Browns Quarterback Knocked Out Of Game By Hard, Clean Hit That Still Draws Roughing-The-Passer Penalty

Videos by OutKick

The desire of the NFL to protect quarterbacks is making it nearly impossible for players to play defense. Cleveland Browns rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson took a massive, but clean, hit from Denver Broncos defender Baron Browning.

DTR remained down in considerable pain, which of course, caused the referee to throw a flag. The flag didn’t come right away and appeared to be more of a reaction to the injury rather than the actual hit.

At least, I hope that’s his reasoning. Because there’s no way that the hit was a foul.

Robinson attempted to escape the Denver pass rush and ran all the way back near his own end zone. He eventually realized that there was no play to be made. So, he decided to throw it away.

However, just as Thompson-Robinson released the football, Browning crunched him with a hard hit.

Roughing the passer called here on the Broncos. Do you agree with the call? #CLEvsDEN pic.twitter.com/AG34OezQHp — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) November 26, 2023

The NFL might as well just declare that hard hits to the quarterback are illegal. Browning did not lower his head. In fact, he kept his head up.

The defender led with his shoulder, not his helmet. He did not contact DTR in the head, but rather initiated principle contact with Thompson-Robinson’s shoulder. The hit wasn’t late, either. DTR literally had JUST released the football.

The only thing I could think that they could call is that Browning “launched” himself into the quarterback. When I watched the replay in real speed, Browning did appear to leave his feet. However, he did so AFTER he made contact.

Look where his feet, head and shoulder are just after the firs moment of contact:

Referees flagged Denver Broncos defender Baron Browning for this hit on Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

His head is up, he contacts the shoulder and his foot is just barely off the ground, but only because he already made contact. Here’s a blurrier version of the exact moment of contact:

Referees flagged Denver Broncos defender Baron Browning for this hit on Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. (Screenshot: FOX Sports)

Foot on the ground.

Are we even playing football in the NFL any more??