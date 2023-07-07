DoorDash Fires Driver Who Cursed Woman Out For $5 Tip

Videos by OutKick

DoorDash fired the pizza boy who was caught on video cursing at a woman for leaving him a $5 tip.

This week, a Texas woman named Lacey Purciful posted the following exchange on TikTok:

“I just want to say, it’s a nice house for a $5 tip,” the delivery man shouted.

“You’re welcome,” she responded.

“F–k you,” he cursed back.

The pizza was $20. Thereby Purciful left him a tip of 25%, 5% higher than the national average.

DoorDash released the following statement regarding the incident:

“Respectfully asking for a tip is acceptable but abusing or harassing someone is never acceptable. We’ve removed this Dasher from our platform and reached out to the customer.”

Fair. But should employees ask for tips? Are tips not something they should earn with the gratitude of the customer?

OutKick discussed the increasingly out-of-control tipping demands earlier this week:

The pizza boy’s response embodies the entitled nature of today’s food service employees

You go to a Starbucks now and the credit card machine asks you if you want to leave a 15%, 20%, 25%, or custom tip.

A tip for pouring a cup of coffee, huh?

Since when did Subway workers deserve a tip for putting together a sandwich?

What about the cashier at Target? They now expect you to tip them for ringing up a product?

Nonetheless, the living details of the woman make the pizza boy even less sympathetic of the unemployed figure he has become.

Purciful is a military veteran who was recently injured in a head-on collision with a drunk driver. She says she has been depending on DoorDash to feed her family while she recovers.

What’s more, Purciful appears to be a generous tipper.

Following the virality of the video, she posted a receipt from a delivery made the same day in which she tipped the driver nearly 60% on a $17 bill.

As to why she gave the pizza guy 25%, she says he picked the delivery up from a local Pizza Hut just six miles from her home.

Five dollars for a six-mile trip? Not bad.

