USC DB Coach Wears Pads During Practice As Team’s Defense Struggles

Videos by OutKick

USC defensive backs coach Donte Williams appears to be a true football guy.

The Trojans have a perfect 6-0 record, and while the offense led by Caleb Williams is awesome, the defense leaves a lot to be desired. USC has given up a total of 110 points over the team’s last three games.

The biggest worry for fans is the offense will finally play a team it’s not capable of out scoring as the defense gives up touchdown after touchdown.

Well, Donte Williams looks ready to jump in on the action himself if necessary. Luca Evans posted a video of Williams rocking shoulder pads at practice Tuesday. He noted in a follow-up it’s not the first time Williams has suited up in an attempt to be “hands-on.”

USC DBs coach Donte Williams was in pads at practice today. pic.twitter.com/56DgxsRnKU — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) October 11, 2023

USC coach Donte Williams wears pads during practice.

While it’s certainly been a very long time since Williams played in the college game, he has some legit credentials. He spent one season playing at Syracuse and two seasons at Idaho State following a brief JUCO stint.

The USC DB coach was a first team All-Big Sky player in 2004 and 2005. The man could play some football back in the day.

However, that was nearly two decades ago. He’s now been in coaching a very long time. Yet, he clearly still has that itch in him.

Donte Williams wears pads during USC practice. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

You don’t put on the shoulder pads unless you’re looking to crack someone. That’s just a fact. That’s the way football works. Once the pads come on, it’s time to roll and get after it.

Now, could Williams jump back in college football and play a game right now? You’d think the answer is no, but how much worse could USC’s defense get?

At this point, Lincoln Riley might be willing to try anything. Again, USC has given up a total of 110 points in the past three games. Yikes. Not good at all.

USC’s defense hasn’t been impressive through the first six games of the season. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Give Williams a shot and see what he can do. It truly can’t get much worse.