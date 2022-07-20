‘Don’t Touch The Jukebox,’ Says Arkansas Coach, Unless It’s For His ‘Love’ – Stevie Nicks

ATLANTA – Arkansas coach Sam Pittman’s office door is almost always open to his players. He is seen as one of the nicest coaches in the Southeastern Conference, if not the country.

The El Reno, Oklahoma, native is down to earth and approachable.

But don’t touch his treasured jukebox he has in his office, and that includes star quarterback K.J. Jefferson.

“I have seen the one in his office, but I haven’t seen any songs because Coach Pittman don’t let nobody close to it,” Jefferson said at the Southeastern Conference Media Days on Wednesday. “Even if you just look like you want to go over there and touch it, he’s right there behind you, making sure. He’ll say, ‘What you doing?’ over your shoulder.”

One would think Jefferson might have more access. All he did last season as a sophomore first-year regular starter was finish 10th in the nation in efficiency on 198-of-294 passing for 2,676 yards and 21 touchdowns against four interceptions. He also rushed 146 times for 664 yards and six touchdowns, leading the Razorbacks to a 9-4 season – their best since an 11-2 mark in 2011.

“So, I haven’t been that close to it because that’s his baby,” Jefferson said. “He don’t let nobody close to it. I don’t know what’s on it.”

A guitar player in a band during his high school days, Pittman, 60, has eclectic selections, including Fleetwood Mac, Chaka Khan, the Gap Band, Rick James as well as country songs. Lately, Fleetwood Mac and its former lead singer Stevie Nicks have been getting the most air play.

Stevie Nicks sings at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival last May.

“My jukebox, the most played thing? Stevie Nicks,” Pittman said. “I love her. I don’t know her. I hope Jamie (his wife) didn’t hear me say that. But I like her. I think Fleetwood Mac is great. Oh, my, I’m listening to a four-song rundown right now. If I can do eight, then come back with the top two, I can get my two-mile walk in. That’s what I’m doing right now.”