‘Don’t Touch The Jukebox,’ Says Arkansas Coach, Unless It’s For His ‘Love’ – Stevie Nicks

ATLANTA – Arkansas coach Sam Pittman’s office door is almost always open to his players. He is seen as one of the nicest coaches in the Southeastern Conference, if not the country.

The El Reno, Oklahoma, native is down to earth and approachable.

But don’t touch his treasured jukebox he has in his office, and that includes star quarterback K.J. Jefferson.

“I have seen the one in his office, but I haven’t seen any songs because Coach Pittman don’t let nobody close to it,” Jefferson said at the Southeastern Conference Media Days on Wednesday. “Even if you just look like you want to go over there and touch it, he’s right there behind you, making sure. He’ll say, ‘What you doing?’ over your shoulder.”

ARKANSAS HAS NOT ARRIVED, SAYS COACH SAM PITTMAN

One would think Jefferson might have more access. All he did last season as a sophomore first-year regular starter was finish 10th in the nation in efficiency on 198-of-294 passing for 2,676 yards and 21 touchdowns against four interceptions. He also rushed 146 times for 664 yards and six touchdowns, leading the Razorbacks to a 9-4 season – their best since an 11-2 mark in 2011.

“So, I haven’t been that close to it because that’s his baby,” Jefferson said. “He don’t let nobody close to it. I don’t know what’s on it.”

A guitar player in a band during his high school days, Pittman, 60, has eclectic selections, including Fleetwood Mac, Chaka Khan, the Gap Band, Rick James as well as country songs. Lately, Fleetwood Mac and its former lead singer Stevie Nicks have been getting the most air play.

Stevie Nicks sings at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival last May.

“My jukebox, the most played thing? Stevie Nicks,” Pittman said. “I love her. I don’t know her. I hope Jamie (his wife) didn’t hear me say that. But I like her. I think Fleetwood Mac is great. Oh, my, I’m listening to a four-song rundown right now. If I can do eight, then come back with the top two, I can get my two-mile walk in. That’s what I’m doing right now.”

2022 SEC Media DaysArkansas RazorbacksFeature postFleetwood MacKJ JeffersonSam PittmanStevie Nicks

Written by Glenn Guilbeau

Guilbeau has been on the LSU beat since 1998 with multiple outlets in Louisiana, prior to that he had covered both Auburn and Alabama. He won first place for his game feature on LSU's upset at Florida last season from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA). He was also named Beat Writer of Year, by Louisiana Sports Writers Association in July; placed in three Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) categories – Beat Writer, Explanatory, Game Coverage – last spring. Guilbeau was also the FWAA first-place winner for columns in 2017 and was also the top overall winner in 2016 FWAA placing first for his game story, second in columns, and receiving honorable mention for features.

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here