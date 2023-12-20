Donovan McNabb Thinks Sean Payton Went Too Far By Chewing Out Russell Wilson: ‘I Wouldn’t Tolerate It’ | ‘The Five Spot With Donovan McNabb’

Videos by OutKick

A sideline flare-up by Broncos head coach Sean Payton — chewing out Russell Wilson — elicited widespread reactions from NFL players, former players and fans. The majority opinion from players called out Payton for crossing the line. Payton’s berating of Russell Wilson in front of teammates and a national television audience just didn’t sit right.

OutKick’s “The Five Spot with Donovan McNabb” featuring Senior NFL Writer Armando Salguero discussed the Sean Payton scene.

McNabb shared that players with less restraint than Wilson would not have tolerated the verbal onslaught by the coach.

“You’re not going to talk to me like that because I don’t talk to you that way. … No, I was not a fan of it,” McNabb said on Tuesday’s episode of “The Five Spot,” joined by Salguero.

The scene erupted after an offensive offsides call squashed momentum for the Broncos offense. Denver is better served forgetting about its entire Week 15 performance against the Lions, losing 42-17.

Payton needed to vent, so he reprimanded Wilson.

McNabb shared, “I’m trying to look back over that whole series of what led to this conversation that you’re having, where now you have to berate me in front of my teammates, pretty much. That’s what it was. It was it was dogging Russell [Wilson]. And everybody who hates Russell loved every bit of it. But then from a male standpoint, being a human being, it’s like, was that really needed? …

“On national TV, you get in my face. First of all, I might have walked away. I might have walked away. … Russell was talking to him about something, and Sean just kind of came out of nowhere.

“I have a problem with it because here’s a guy who’s an extension of you and the captain of this football team and the quarterback of this football team. And I couldn’t care less about what other people said, ‘Well, if he can get on Russell like that, he can go off anybody.'”

Sean Payton’s fervor for the game is apparent in his first year as Denver Broncos head coach. A cloud still hangs over Wilson as the team determines whether they’ll bring him back in 2024. The Broncos owe Russ a guaranteed $37 million next year. And after Payton’s Week 15 tirade, it’s fair to anticipate more questions concerning Wilson’s future with the Broncos.

