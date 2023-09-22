Donovan McNabb Is Not A Fan Of Giants QB Daniel Jones

Videos by OutKick

The New York Giants have three games in the books this season, and while one of those games wound up in the win column, there are still plenty of questions about starting quarterback Daniel Jones. Six-time Pro Bowler Donovan McNabb — the host of OutKick’s The Five Spot with Donovan McNabb — does not like what he has seen out of Jones.

McNabb and OutKick Senior NFL writer Armando Salguero were discussing the seemingly rudderless New York Giants after their 30-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football.

McNabb — who knows a thing or two about what it takes to be a top-flight NFL quarterback — said that he simply hasn’t been a fan of Jones.

“Well, you know what, when you look at their offense — and (Giants head coach Brian) Daboll was supposed to be kind of a QB whisperer so to speak — I really didn’t see that last year,” McNabb said. “I was looking forward to this upcoming season to see changes in Daniel Jones because, to be honest with you, I’m not a big Daniel Jones fan.”

It hasn’t been the best start to the season for Daniel Jones and the New York Giants. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

McNabb Hasn’t Seen Enough From Jones To Separate Himself From The Quarterback Pack

He went on to say that ever since Jones was drafted, the former Blue Devil he has done little to separate himself from other quarterbacks in the league, or even his own draft class. Jones was drafted 6th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, which included Kyler Murray and the late Dwayne Haskins.

McNabb said that he didn’t feel Jones had performed well enough to command the massive extension he signed earlier this year.

“I think they gave it to him because they didn’t want to give the big splash money to Saquon Barkley,” he said.

McNabb also said that after seeing the team’s poor play through the first three weeks of the season, he hopes fans get on the Giants and Jones the way they hop down the throats of Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos after that big deal was followed by a wildly underwhelming campaign.

“I want the same energy from everybody who watched the Denver Broncos last year with Russell Wilson when he got his contract,” he said.

“I thought that the world came down on Russell more than they are right now and Daniel Jones.”

