Donna D’Errico Shoots OnlyFans Content In A Bikini In The Rain

Donna D’Errico has taken her content to the next level in 2023. It looks like she’s returned to being a blonde and is having the more fun that goes along with that. Not that she wasn’t having any fun with her darker locks, but the fun has been set turned up lately.

Maybe it’s the blonde hair, maybe it’s the new year, or maybe it’s both. Whatever the case, the soon-to-be 55-year-old has fired off a picture she labeled “50 Shades of Donna” and one of her rocking a see-through long-sleeve top.

Behind the scenes of former Playmate’s OnlyFans shoot (Image Credit: Donna D’Errico/Instagram)

The “50 Shades of Donna” look came in the form of a body harness outfit of some kind that leaves very little to the imagination. She included the hashtag “sliving,” which the Urban Dictionary says is a terms invented by Paris Hilton.

The term means slaying mixed with living one’s best life. Idiotic, I know. But Donna does appear to be sliving. She’s doing so by sending her 1.5 million to the link in her bio.

The ageless model has fully embraced her new career path on OnlyFans, where she says she “wears bikinis, makes millions.” She made headlines by sharing a little behind-the-scenes action from a recent content shoot.

Donna captioned it, “It’s been sweet being back home where I was raised! I’m thinking of staying! Rain & all! Have a beautiful Monday y’all.”

The clip features the bikini-clad blonde posing on her back in a bikini near a beach. She’s getting rained on and not letting it slow her down at all.

Donna’s Content Machine Is Somehow Picking Up Steam

Donna, an Alabama native, added the song Sweet Home Alabama by Lynyrd Skynyrd to the clip to underscore her visit back home.

The clip is some of her finest work. Well, certainly since she made the leap to the subscription based platform bandwagon anyway.

That’s saying something, because the former Playboy Playmate’s content machine has been cranking for months now. Here’s to a 2023 filled with her doing plenty of “sliving,” whether that’s in Alabama or elsewhere.