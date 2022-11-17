Donna D’Errico Promotes OnlyFans Content In Lingerie After Revealing That She’s ‘Lonely’ With Topless Throwback

Donna D’Errico has been on a rollercoaster ride this week. The former Baywatch actress turned OnlyFans model revealed a few days ago on Instagram that she was feeling “lonely” in a lengthy post that included a topless throwback.

“LA is a very lonely city filled with beautiful lonely temporary people and I’m a human being just like everyone else,” she wrote. “I want to love and to be loved. And sometimes the company of a beautiful man can feel like a sort of love, can’t it?”

Donna D’errico attends Chiller Theatre Expo 30th Anniversary (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

“For a fleeting moment I absorb it,” she continued. “I live in a state of abundance when it comes to men, so I’m never without a date if I don’t want to be. But I mostly prefer to be alone. It’s a heart numbing thing when so many men desire you but none love you.”

“I realize that deliberate use of sex appeal makes it difficult for people to appreciate other things about you. I make my peace with it.”

Seemingly unfazed by her lonely announcement, the 54-year-old was all business and back to work with her follow up post a day later. Donna shared a picture of herself in black lingerie with the caption, “Alexa, play “Girl on Fire” by Alicia Keys.”

Included with her caption and lingerie pic was the link in bio hashtag and location. An obvious reference to her exclusive content where there is sure to be more lingerie content waiting for those who subscribe.

Donna D’Errico Will Be Okay

It’s a cruel, cruel world out there. Still being hot well into your 50s and being desired by many men, but still lonely doesn’t seem fair.

But neither does still being hot well into your 50s. The universe giveth, the universe taketh away. All things considered Donna’s doing alright for herself.

It’s never too late to find love. In the meantime she’s wearing bikinis and making millions in the process as the description of her link on her Linktree says.