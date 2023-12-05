Former ‘Baywatch’ Star Says Subscribers Want To See One Thing On Adult Entertainment Website

Videos by OutKick

“Baywatch” star Donna D’Errico is popular on OnlyFans, but not in the ways you might expect.

D’Errico is on the popular adult entertainment website, where just about anything goes. OnlyFans is pretty much mandatory if you’re a porn star or some other kind of adult entertainer because it provides such huge earnings potential.

Women like Allie Rae can make millions of dollars on the site with adult content. However, D’Errico apparently gets much more vanilla requests.

Donna D’Errico discusses OnlyFans career. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for WE tv )

Donna D’Errico says people want a girlfriend experience.

Donna D’Errico spoke with Fox News Digital about joining the platform, and it turns out her requests aren’t overly X-rated at all. It’s more about the girlfriend experience.

“You know, in the beginning, I got a lot of, or some requests, for feet. I don’t really get that anymore. Now, they mostly want to see me, like in everyday life, just the real me and everyday life. Maybe wearing a T-shirt, making coffee or, you know, just that kind of thing. That’s the biggest request,” the former “Baywatch” star explained.

Some fans prefer to see photos of her in the moment and completely unfiltered. She explained to Fox News Digital, “I’m like, ‘Well, I don’t have any makeup on and my hair is in a ponytail, and I’m kind of in sweats.’ ‘I don’t care. I want to see that.’ So, they like that because I think it gives them kind of that what I call ‘the girlfriend experience.’ It may be.”

Donna D’Errico is apparently becoming pretty popular on Instagram. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

“I think I call it the girlfriend experience because I think they get the same thing out of it that I do. They get to log in and have fun kind of having an experience that they would have if they had a girlfriend. But then they log off, and then they’re gone. There’s nobody to check in with,” the new OnlyFans star broke it down even further.

She also noted that “99% of the guys that are subscribed to my OnlyFans are so respectful and nice and sweet.”

D’Errico breaks down OnlyFans requests.

There you have it, folks. Nothing too crazy for Donna D’Errico. It seems like her content requests are wildly tame.

However – this might be a hot take – what the hell is the point of paying an OnlyFans star for a girlfriend experience?

If you have money to burn, then why would you actually try to date a woman in-person and not online? I’m certainly not a prude as OutKick readers know, but logically speaking, what is the goal here? Do you want a fake relationship with a woman on OnlyFans or a real one? The answer for everyone should be the latter.

Donna D’Errico reveals her OnlyFans subscribers want a girlfriend experience. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for SAINT Candles by Ira DeWitt)

Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. In the meantime, I’m sure Donna D’Errico will continue to stack up more and more cash on OnlyFans.