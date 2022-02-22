Donald Trump’s ‘Truth’ App Scores YUGE Debut In Apple Store

Videos by OutKick

No recount needed, Donald Trump has won again. Late Sunday, Trump’s new Truth Social app launched, and by early Monday it was the top downloaded app in the Apple Store.

Demand for the app was so great that some users seeking to download Trump’s social media venture received a message stating: “Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist.”

That demand includes more than 85,000 people who had signed up to join Truth within three hours of its release.

BREAKING: in less than 3 hours, over 85k users are in the queue to join Truth Social pic.twitter.com/azxrGLRoYY — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) February 21, 2022

The wildly popular new app was created by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), and former Republican U.S. Representative Devin Nunes is the CEO.

Nunes and the rest of TMTG have pitched Truth Social — or just “Truth” for short — as an alternative to social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook that silence conservative voices, support liberals and ignore freedom of speech.

In their own words, Truth is “America’s ‘Big Tent’ social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology.”

Before he was banned by Twitter and Facebook, Trump had nearly 125 million combined followers who were anxious to like and re-share the former president’s views.

Though Truth is currently available only to Apple users residing in the US, TMTG plans to make Truth available to Android users and people outside of United States within the next month.

“This week we will begin to roll out on the Apple App Store. That’s going to be awesome, because we’re going to get so many more people that are going to be on the platform,” Nunes said during a weekend appearance on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.

“Our goal is, I think we’re going to hit it, I think by the end of March we’re going to be fully operational, at least within the United States,” added Nunes.

Unlike liberals, numbers never lie. And right now, they show unequivocally that people want Trump and, more importantly, they want the Truth.

