Donald Trump Picked Up Tab For Family Of American Hero Killed In Action, According To Kevin McCarthy

Videos by OutKick

Donald Trump pulled off a classy move for the family of a killed American hero.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy appeared on Donald Trump Jr.’s podcast and told a story about taking the family of an American warrior killed during the Afghanistan withdrawal to the Trump Hotel.

Once they were there, the former President of the United States called in and picked up the family’s tab.

Kevin McCarthy says Donald Trump picked up the tab for a gold star family. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“[Trump] gets on the phone with me and this is what he says. ‘I’m going to go call the manager. You tell them I’m picking up their tab.’ He didn’t want anyone to know. He didn’t put it on Truth. He didn’t put out a tweet. He told me privately, and he pays for it. And that’s the thing nobody sees about him,” McCarthy explained.

You can watch the Speaker of the House’s full comments below.

On @DonaldJTrumpJr’s podcast, @SpeakerMcCarthy says that President Trump paid the hotel tab for a fallen Afghanistan withdrawal soldier’s gold star family who came to visit McCarthy in his office. pic.twitter.com/JDXYLTnTM3 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 27, 2023

A very classy gesture from Donald Trump.

Politics aside, this is an awesome move from Donald Trump. It’s always great to hear about people helping Gold Star Families.

For those of you who don’t know, a Gold Star Family is a family who has had a service member killed while serving in war or during peacetime.

During the 2021 withdrawal of Afghanistan, a suicide bomber near the airport killed 13 brave American heroes. Their families’ lives were shattered and changed forever in the worst of ways. While picking up their tab definitely won’t improve much, it is a sign of kindness and it shows some serious compassion.

Donald Trump picked up the tab for the family of a fallen American hero. Kevin McCarthy told the story during a podcast with Donald Trump Jr. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Whether or not you like Trump doesn’t really matter in this instance. All that matters is something happened to make a grieving family’s day slightly better. The world would be much better off if we all remembered to lend a helping hand from time to time.