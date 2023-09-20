Donald Trump Jr.’s X Account Hacked, Claims Dad Is Dead And North Korea Will Be Bombed

Videos by OutKick
Donald Trump Jr. was the unfortunate victim of an X hacking Wednesday morning.
Trump Jr. is prolific on X and boasts 10.4 million followers on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
However, his followers were hit with some very troubling tweets Wednesday morning when the account tweeted, “I’m sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024.”
The tweets also claimed “North Korea is about to get smoked,” called Joe Biden the n-word and claimed there were “some interesting messages with Jeffrey Epstein.”
The tweets are no longer up, but you can see a screenshot of them below.
Donald Trump Jr.’s X account hacked.
It didn’t take long for Trump Jr.’s hacked tweets to blow up on X. At the moment, “hacked” and “Don Jr.” are two of the highest trending terms on the site.
Turns out people waking up and seeing a tweet claiming Donald Trump is dead and his son is running for President is going to shock, stun and move the needle.
The first one I saw was “This just in: North Korea is about to get smoked,” and I immediately started searching to see if war was imminent.
Thanks, hackers! For a brief moment, I thought missiles were about to be flying. Nope. Just some hackers who managed to get inside Donald Trump Jr.’s X account.
This is a great reminder that you should always have as many roadblocks and thresholds for login access as possible. One minute, you just have a basic password to get in and, the next, someone can be tweeting about imminent war and death from your account.
Not great, folks. Not great at all.
Fortunately, nothing tweeted from Donald Trump Jr.’s account this morning was real. That’s good because a war with North Korea and Trump dying on the same day might literally break the internet.