Donald Trump Claims He Shot Incredible Score To Win Golf Event, Crushed Phil Mickelson’s Score On The Same Course

Videos by OutKick

Fresh off claiming he’s the same size as Lamar Jackson, Donald Trump has now claimed he shot an incredible score to win a seniors event.

The former President and current leading Republican candidate shared on Truth Social over the weekend that he shot a 67 to win the Senior Club Championship at Trump National Golf Club at Bedminster. He also went ahead and hit back at any speculation he shaved strokes before it could even get started.

“Now, some people will think that sounds low, but there is no hanky/lanky. Many people watch, plus I am surrounded by Secret Service Agents. Not much you can do even if you wanted to, and I don’t. For some reason, I am just a good golfer/athlete – I have won many Club Championships, and it is always a great honor,” the 45th President told his millions of followers.

Donald Trump claims he shot an incredible game during a seniors golf event.

Why is the score so unbelievably impressive? Phil Mickelson shot a 75 on the same court just a couple weeks ago in a LIV Golf event. Not only did Trump’s 67 crush Mickelson’s 75, but it was better than 47 of 48 golfers in the final round.

Mediaite noted it’s unclear whether or not Trump was playing from the same tees, but either way, the claim is incredible.

Donald Trump says he shot a 67 to win the Senior Club Championship at Trump National Golf Club at Bedminster. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Trump is on a content run.

It’s also the second claim from Trump that is legit hilarious in just the past week. He claimed to be 6’3″ and 215 pounds when he was booked into the Fulton County Jail on multiple charges.

The man is the exact same size on paper as Lamar Jackson and Matthew Stafford. Say whatever you want about Donald Trump but the one thing you can’t say is that he doesn’t move the needle. The former President is a content machine.

He might have also taken the hardest mugshot in the history of mugshots. You’ll be seeing it on t-shirts and gear for years to come.

Former President Donald Trump claimed to be the same size as Lamar Jackson when he was booked into the Fulton County Jail. (Photo by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

Do you believe the 67 score? Is Donald Trump a better golfer than most pros? Hit us with your theories in the comments below.