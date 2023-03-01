Don Lemon Says His Friends Turned On Him, Kicked Him Out Of Parties For Predicting Trump 2016 Win

Videos by OutKick

Liberal friends turned on Don Lemon in 2016, when he predicted Donald Trump would win the presidency.

Lemon says the prediction cost him invitations to gatherings. He was then kicked out of parties. He couldn’t even stay for a drink or two.

At least that’s what he says.

Lemon recalled the events in a discussion with Jake Tapper on Tuesday.

“I don’t know if you remember this Jake, I’m sure you do, that I predicted that, I said Donald Trump will probably win the election in 2016. Look, I lost a lot of liberal friends, I actually got kicked out of parties in Brooklyn,” he said.

Co-host Poppy Harlow replied, “Really?”

“I said, have you guys seen the newspaper? The newspapers? He is on every section, he’s on the business section, he’s on the political section, he’s on the real estate section. He is on the front pages. It was just because he knew how to manipulate and use the media and so it’s interesting to, you know, see Bill Maher say, ‘Hey, listen, this guy isn’t going to leave the White House.’ I think the evidence was there but people kind of ignored what’s in front of their faces,” Lemon added.

Don Lemon during New Years.

Now, Lemon is a known liar. He’s likely either exaggerating or fabricating the tale entirely.

Particularly, we struggle to believe Lemon had many friends to begin with, be it liberals like himself.

As his ongoing catfight with the girls at CNN proves, Don is not a likable guy. He’s a diva. A jerk. A slimy, self-observed schmuck.

He says his “friends” turned on him because of Trump. Yet, such a statement contradicts a previous remark about his lack of pals.

In 2020, Lemon announced in primetime — before his demotion — he had rid himself of friends and loved ones.

According to Don, he could no longer associate himself with those who — wait for it — supported Donald Trump.

He likened them to mentally ill drug addicts.

“I had to get rid of a lot of people in my life,” Lemon said of his Trump-supporting friends. “Sometimes you’ve just got to let them go. I think they have to hit rock bottom like an addict, right? And they have to want to get help, they have to want to know the truth, they have to want to live in reality, they have to want to be responsible not only for other people’s lives but for their lives.”

Conclusion: Don Lemon doesn’t have many friends. He is working through why that might be on-air.

He blames Trump for organizers no longer inviting his party animal self to their gatherings:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 15: Don Lemon seen wearing a beige brown shirt and matching pants, a brown coat and dark shades before the Michael Kors show on February 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 15: Don Lemon attends the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2023 Runway Show on February 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 15: Don Lemon attends the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2023 Runway Show on February 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES – FEBRUARY 01: Don Lemon walks the podium during the seventh annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios that funds nonprofit advocacy group Zero – The End of Prostate Cancer in New York City, United States on February 01, 2023. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 01: Don Lemon walks the runway wearing Michael Kors during the Seventh Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios on February 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Blue Jacket Fashion Show)

Sure, Trump supporters are the ones who need help.