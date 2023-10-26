Dolphins CB Xavien Howard Is Not Pumped About The Team Being Tapped To Appear On ‘Hard Knocks’

Videos by OutKick

As we learned over the offseason — although it’s been apparent years before that — no one wants to appear on Hard Knocks. However, for the latest edition of the in-season version of the series, the Miami Dolphins have drawn the short straw, and cornerback Xavien Howard is not thrilled about it.

“‘Hard Knocks’ is bullsh-t, especially during the season,” Howard told The Palm Beach Post. “No, I’m serious. I’m not a fan.”

That sentiment shouldn’t be too surprising. Players tend to hate having Hard Knocks cameras around during training camp. Surely a lot of them wouldn’t be thrilled about having them around while they’re preparing for games that count.

“I feel like being around cameras and stuff like that — I feel like we’ve got to do better. We’ve got to beat teams with good records. So I feel like before we get all the little fame that’s coming right now, I feel like we’ve got to put in work.”

That’s a solid attitude to have about it, but still, trying to focus on the task at hand with NFL Films cameras shoved in your face sounds less than ideal.

The Dolphins Are A Solid ‘Hard Knocks’ Choice For Viewers’ Sake

The 5-2, AFC East-leading Dolphins have a little bit of time to come to terms with their impending time in front of the camera. The series isn’t supposed to start production until sometime in early November. That’s around the time the team heads overseas for a heavyweight clash with the Kansas City Chiefs.

I get why players can’t stand being on Hard Knocks. Still, I think the Dolphins are a solid choice for the in-season version. They’re coming off of a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but still appear to be one of the teams to beat in the AFC, even if they proved to be far from invincible.

Maybe they can hang another 70 on a team with the Hard Knocks cameras rolling. That would give all of us at home a heck of a show.

