Dolphins Tyreek Hill Scores Ridiculous Touchdown, Even For Tyreek Hill

The Miami Dolphins offense has been quite bad against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half on Sunday Night Football. That’s an offense that has Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, too.
It’s been so bad, they even set a season-low in the first quarter.
Yikes.
Tua Tagovailoa has looked particularly lost, completing just two of his first nine passes for under 20 yards.
Yet, they trail by only three points. Why? Because Tyreek Hill, that’s why.
Heads-up play by Tyreek Hill keeps Dolphins in game
Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson took a handoff and had a nice gain up the middle. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, he had the ball stripped at the end of the play.
Fortunately for the Dolphins, the ball found its way to probably the fastest man in the NFL.
Tyreek Hill, who never gave up on the play, scooped up for the football and took it 57 yards for the score.
Unfortunately for the Dolphins, those yards won’t count towards their offensive total. That’s less unfortunate for them and more unfortunate for Hill’s fantasy owners.
They’ll certainly take the touchdown — if they’re awarded a touchdown because that’s a whole other discussion — but with fantasy playoffs on the line that play could be massive.
Tyreek Hill seems to always do things that other players don’t do and this is another example on a long list.
If the Dolphins are going to win these tightly-contested game, they’re going to need big plays from Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
But it seems like a poor strategy to count on them to pick up fumbles and run them in for scores. Tua is going to need to find a way to get the balls in those guys’ hands.
You know, in a more conventional way.
