Dolphins Tyreek Hill Scores Ridiculous Touchdown, Even For Tyreek Hill

The Miami Dolphins offense has been quite bad against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half on Sunday Night Football. That’s an offense that has Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, too.

It’s been so bad, they even set a season-low in the first quarter.

Chargers defense is shorthanded tonight, but held the Dolphins to 14 yards of total offense in the first quarter, their fewest in any quarter this season. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) December 12, 2022

Yikes.

Tua Tagovailoa has looked particularly lost, completing just two of his first nine passes for under 20 yards.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill finds a way to contribute even when his quarterback is struggling to get him the ball. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Yet, they trail by only three points. Why? Because Tyreek Hill, that’s why.

Heads-up play by Tyreek Hill keeps Dolphins in game

Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson took a handoff and had a nice gain up the middle. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, he had the ball stripped at the end of the play.

Fortunately for the Dolphins, the ball found its way to probably the fastest man in the NFL.

Tyreek Hill, who never gave up on the play, scooped up for the football and took it 57 yards for the score.

Tyreek Hill was ready the entire time. One of the smartest plays of the year pic.twitter.com/YyHhifqWCe — alex (@highlghtheaven) December 12, 2022

Unfortunately for the Dolphins, those yards won’t count towards their offensive total. That’s less unfortunate for them and more unfortunate for Hill’s fantasy owners.

They’ll certainly take the touchdown — if they’re awarded a touchdown because that’s a whole other discussion — but with fantasy playoffs on the line that play could be massive.

Tyreek Hill seems to always do things that other players don’t do and this is another example on a long list.

If the Dolphins are going to win these tightly-contested game, they’re going to need big plays from Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

But it seems like a poor strategy to count on them to pick up fumbles and run them in for scores. Tua is going to need to find a way to get the balls in those guys’ hands.

You know, in a more conventional way.