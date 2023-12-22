Dolphins Punter Jake Bailey And His New Fiance Bailey Have A Name Problem To Sort Out

Videos by OutKick

Miami Dolphins punter Jake Bailey got engaged to his girlfriend on Tuesday.

Normally, the writers at OutKick don’t spend much time covering NFL punters. They receive little attention, and most of you (understandably) probably don’t care about what goes on in their life. Furthermore, it’s just an engagement, and those are fairly common. How special can that be in the grand scheme of things?

But we at Outkick have a knack for finding the unique angles in even the most mundane stories. And that’s what we’ve got here.

As I said, Bailey got engaged – congratulations to the happy couple. But here’s where it gets good – or tricky, depending on who you ask.

Jake’s fiance’s first name is, of all things, Bailey (Medeiros is her current last name). If you can already see where this could get funky on the wedding day, good for you. You got it faster than me.

If Bailey takes Jake’s last name once they tie the knot, her name will be Bailey Nicole Bailey. Or, put even more simply, Bailey Bailey.

What Will Bailey And Jake Do?

Now that’s just fun to say. But don’t take my word for it, go ahead and try it for yourself.

While it’s enjoyable for us, it’s kind of confusing and potentially problematic for Bailey (the woman, not Jake). Is she really going to want to spend the rest of her life having people call her “Bailey Bailey?” Normally, I advocate for women to take their future husband’s last name. But I’d probably make an exception in this case.

The couple met three years ago, while both were involved with the New England Patriots organization. Jake punted for the Patriots, and Bailey earned a spot as a cheerleader. As such, I’m sure this topic came up at least once in their three-year dating relationship. They’ve likely got a plan in place.

In the meantime, social media had a lot of fun imagining the potential one-in-a-million name change.

I hope these two have a wonderful and long marriage, and that they come up with name compromise that please everyone involved. Email me your thoughts on what they should do at john.simmons@outkick.com