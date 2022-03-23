Dolphins Find Tua Some Much Needed Protection In Pro Bowl LT Terron Armstead

The Dolphins added to their free agency haul Tuesday, signing left tackle Terron Armstead to a multi-year contract.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, it’s a five-year, $75 million deal plus incentives for Armstead. As Pelissero notes, Armstead was the No.1 remaining player in free agency. The deal makes Armstead the 12th highest-paid left tackle in the NFL, according to Over The Cap.

Three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead is finalizing a deal with the #Dolphins, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



Armstead — the longtime #Saints blindside protector, and the No. 1 player on the https://t.co/uI2glnokIS’s list of top free agents — lands in Miami. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 22, 2022

Armstead joins former Cowboys guard Connor Williams as offensive line free agents to sign with Miami. The Dolphins inked Williams to a two-year, $14 million deal last week.

Armstead, 30, has been a model of consistency at the position since being selected by the Saints in the third-round of the 2013 NFL Draft. In nine seasons in New Orleans, eight protecting the blindside of future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, Armstead was a three-time Pro Bowl selection.

He’s been plagued by injuries over the course of his career, never suiting up in a full 16 or 17-game season. In 2021, Armstead appeared in just eight games, dealing with a knee injury that required offseason surgery.

But with the inconsistent play of tackles Liam Eichenberg and Jesse Davis this past season, Armstead still figures to be a substantial upgrade in protecting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in his crucial third season.

