Dolph Lundgren & Fiancee Emma Krokdal Seem To Be Enjoying Greece

Videos by OutKick

Dolph Lundgren says that if the cancer he’s been battling since 2015 takes his life, it was one helluva life and he went out living it to the fullest.

That mentality from Ivan Drago was on display this week in Greece where the 65-year-old Hollywood star soaked up the sun and enjoyed some pool action with his longtime girlfriend Emma Krokdal, a 25-year-old personal trainer.

Engaged since 2020, there are rumblings that the couple could actually tie the knot this week while on vacation after Lundgren wrote “Tomorrow is the day. Mykonos [heart emoji],” on an Instagram post.

Dolph Lundgren & his fiancee Emma Krokdal amid his lengthy cancer battle. The 65-year-old movie star and the 25-year-old Norwegian beauty were seen kissing as they enjoyed a sun-soaked break in Mykonos. / A LONE WOLF/THE MEGA AGENCY

In a recent interview with Graham Bensinger where he revealed his cancer battle, Dolph described Krokdal as “an angel that was sent down to help me.”

“I feel like Emma is very mature for her age, for sure. She’s had an interesting life,” the much older actor told Bensinger. “She came over here from a small town in Norway. She was married here and she went through a difficult divorce and went through a lot of stuff that most young people her age don’t have to deal with.”

“So she’s quite mature and at the same time, I think I’m quite youthful,” Dolph added.

Hell yeah, Dolph!

Look, if you got a cancer diagnosis and you were looking to go out strong, the logical call here is to tell Emma that you’re ready to pack a decade into a couple of years.

And that’s what the The Expendables 2 and Kindergarten Cop 2 star has done.

/ A LONE WOLF/THE MEGA AGENCY

“You appreciate every day I can be with people I love,” Dolph told Bensinger of this cancer battle. “You just appreciate, you know, having been lucky enough to be alive and appreciate every moment there is.”

And that means treating your fiancee to a trip to Greece to hit the pool and soak up life. It means hitting the pool and living like you’re 45 and you have a 25-year-old five-star girlfriend lounging around in the water.

/ A LONE WOLF/THE MEGA AGENCY

/ A LONE WOLF/THE MEGA AGENCY

By Friday night in Greece, Dolph was spotted on Instagram Story enjoying a day on a yacht with Krokdal.

Let this be a lesson: If you’re going to go out, go out swinging.