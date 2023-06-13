Dog Tries To Yank Off Colombian Soccer Influencer’s Bikini Top At The Beach

Videos by OutKick

Dayum, dawg!

You guys who think it’s easy to be a social media influencer, especially a sports influencer, just don’t know the pitfalls these people face on the job site. Take Colombian soccer influencer Daniela Henao who had a recent run-in with a beach dog who took playing and rolling around on the beach way too far.

In a video that has now gone ultra-viral on TikTok, Henao is shown having her bikini top string being yanked on by a dog that wanted to make it a topless day at Coco Beach Palomino along the northern Colombian shores of the Caribbean Sea.

via TikTok @danielahenao10

You’re probably thinking this is just some sort of publicity stunt by Daniela, who is trying to raise her social media numbers. Uh, this chick was already a Colombian soccer social media superstar BEFORE the dog started yanking. She has a cool 778k Instagram followers and has traveled the world influencing the beautiful game.

This beach dog wasn’t messing with some D-lister trying to create international headlines here.

Let this be a reality check to all the social media influencers floating around out there. Heads up to Paige Spiranac, even though she rarely dabbles in beach bikini content. Same goes for Olivia Dunne. She’s been over in Italy rolling around on a boat in a bikini doing influencing.

And let’s not forget the world’s No. 1 ranked weather girl influencer Yanet Garcia. She’s always on a beach in the Caribbean frolicking.

One minute you might be playing with a stray and the next minute the dog is taking you right to Only Canines.

#StaySafe