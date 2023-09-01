Dog Sneaks Out Of House, Hits Up Metallica Show

Videos by OutKick

Heavy metal legends Metallica recently played a pair of shows at Los Angeles SoFi Stadium. In addition to the 80,000 metalheads. That total was enough to smash Taylor Swift’s single-show attendance record at the stadium.

However, of all those fans, the one getting the most attention had four legs.

Pictures of a dog at one of the shows made the rounds on social media. Fans were understandably concerned about her well-being.

So can we make sure this dog is safe and rescued ? @Metallica she’s at Carson shelter pic.twitter.com/5pFfM2OqSt — Lizzy Bela (@Eli_Bela_111) August 28, 2023

People were hot under the collar (pun intended) that someone would take a do to a concert like that. For good reason. A dog’s ears aren’t built to take the massive decibel load that comes with Metallica ripping through “The Call of Ktulu.”

However, the band recently shared that the dog was there on its own accord. At least to a degree. The pup escaped from a home near the stadium.

“Despite reports to the contrary, our friend Storm snuck out of her home adjacent to @sofistadium and made her way to the gig all by herself,” the band posted on social media.

They say the dog sat through the entire gig and joked that she loved some doggified version of some of their hits like “Barx Æterna,” “Master of Puppies,” and “The Mailman That Never Comes.”

If we’re doing Metallica-dog songs, I’d like to submit “The Thing That Should Not Pee (In The House),” “Creeping Vet,” “Huskie In The Jar,” and “Spit Out The Bone.” I didn’t even have to change that last one.

The Metallica social media folks signed off with a reminder that no matter how bad you think your dog digs thrash metal, it’s still best to leave them at home.

Still, I had no idea man’s best friend had such good taste in music.

