Dodgers’ Tyler Anderson Catches Ears Everywhere With F-Bomb Dropped On Broadcast

Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson was throwing balls and eventually landed a strike with the FCC.

During Thursday’s matchup against the White Sox, Anderson faced a 3-2 count against Jose Abreau and saw the pressure build up ahead of his sixth pitch.

After his fourth ball sent Abreu to first base, the 32-year-old was livid and felt the urge to drop an f-bomb to relieve those tensions. And like a 120 mph ball striking the pit of a glove, the sound of Anderson’s f-bomb reverberated through Guaranteed Rate, and was also caught on a hot mic.

The broadcast easily picked up on the foul language, which was pardoned by the announcers.

“There was something that he yelled when he delivered that ball, and I’m thinking, you’re a very young man, close your headset. You don’t want to hear that,” one of the broadcasters joked.

Anderson and the Dodgers led an eventful 11-9 win over the Sox.

