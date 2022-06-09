Dodgers’ Tyler Anderson Catches Ears Everywhere With F-Bomb Dropped On Broadcast

updated

Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson was throwing balls and eventually landed a strike with the FCC.

During Thursday’s matchup against the White Sox, Anderson faced a 3-2 count against Jose Abreau and saw the pressure build up ahead of his sixth pitch.

After his fourth ball sent Abreu to first base, the 32-year-old was livid and felt the urge to drop an f-bomb to relieve those tensions. And like a 120 mph ball striking the pit of a glove, the sound of Anderson’s f-bomb reverberated through Guaranteed Rate, and was also caught on a hot mic.

WATCH:

The broadcast easily picked up on the foul language, which was pardoned by the announcers.

“There was something that he yelled when he delivered that ball, and I’m thinking, you’re a very young man, close your headset. You don’t want to hear that,” one of the broadcasters joked.

Anderson and the Dodgers led an eventful 11-9 win over the Sox.

