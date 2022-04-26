Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer Sues Woman Alleging Sexual Assault Against Pitcher

In the midst of multiple administrative leaves from the MLB over sexual assault allegation, Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, 31, will be suing his accuser for defamation.

Bauer tweeted Monday afternoon that he ‘filed a defamation and tortious interference lawsuit against the San Diego woman who falsely accused me of sexual misconduct.’ He added that the lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

The pitcher’s absence from baseball revolves around an incident in 2021 where he allegedly committed assault against the woman during two sexual encounters.

https://twitter.com/BauerOutage/status/1518747338545762304?s=20&t=ktecZpM6DKKVAG5A2rfpYA

https://twitter.com/BauerOutage/status/1518747490631172101?s=20&t=ktecZpM6DKKVAG5A2rfpYA

The former Cy Young winner has been on extended leave since June 29.

Despite an LA County Supreme Court’s investigation and decision that demanded no criminal charges against Bauer, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has delayed his decision pertaining to the pitcher’s future.

The MLB recently extended Bauer’s administrative leave deadline to April 29. He last played for the Dodgers on June 28, 2021.

OutKick’s Sam Amico relayed that Bauer has a separate defamation lawsuit filed against the Athletic and former writer Molly Knight. The lawsuit alleges that Knight and the outlet used accusatory language against the pitcher while reporting on the allegations.

