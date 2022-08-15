Dodgers Pitcher Walker Buehler Done For The Year; Scheduled To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler will remain sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 season. The two-time All-Star is scheduled to undergo season-ending elbow surgery on Aug. 23 — led by Head Dodgers Team Physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache, according to the Los Angeles Times‘ Jack Harris.
Since suffering a Grade 2 flexor strain to his pitching elbow in May, Buehler has been shut down and on a throwing program with the Dodgers for the last month. In 65 innings pitched this season, Buehler has posted a 4.02 ERA and 21.2 percent strikeout rate (a career low).
Optimistic projections of a return by Buehler landed around late September, or on the cusp of the postseason.
The humming LA Dodgers (79-34) anticipated what their dominant 2022 run would look like once their starter returned to the mound, but now they’ll have to go on without Buehler.
In 2021, Buehler received the fourth-most votes in National League Cy Young voting.
Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in free bets. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
New DraftKings users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.