Dodgers Lose Starting Shortstop Gavin Lux To Non-Contact Knee Injury During Spring Training Game

Videos by OutKick

Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Gavin Lux was carted off during a spring training game Monday after a non-contact injury.

While running to third base, Lux awkwardly planted his foot. He fell to the ground holding his knee. The injury happened during the sixth inning in a game against the San Diego Padres.

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts and trainers quickly met Lux at the bag. When it was clear he couldn’t walk off on his own, they brought out the cart.

Just a horrible moment



Gavin Lux had to be carted off the field after appearing to hurt his right leg on a non-contact play



pic.twitter.com/k0wyVcFx8b — Blake Harris (@BlakeHHarris) February 27, 2023

Thus far, there’s been no official word from the team on the injury. But according to a report, Lux will receive an MRI.

“What I did hear first off was from Gavin,” Roberts said. “There’s some fear in there — the outside of the knee, he heard something pop. And so obviously, you’re always as a player thinking the worst.”

Dave Roberts said Gavin Lux is going to get an MRI on his right knee. He said Lux told him he heard something pop. Not a lot is known at the moment. — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) February 27, 2023

Lux played in 129 games with the Dodgers last season, hitting .276/.346/.399 with six homers, seven triples (led MLB) and 20 doubles with 42 RBI.

The 25-year-old was set to be the Dodgers’ starting shortstop on Opening Day. He earned the spot after Trea Turner signed with the Philadelphia Phillies in free agency.

Lux spent the offseason working on his strength and power at the plate — reportedly gaining 20 pounds of muscle.

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Now, he’ll await test results to find out when he can take the field again.

However, the team has already signed Bryson Brigman, Jon Heyman reported. This could be a sign of how serious the injury might be.

Bryson Brigman signs minors deal with Dodgers. Shortstop is former Team USA player in youth ranks with a few gold medals. Played in Mariners and Marlins orgs. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 28, 2023

If Lux can’t play, Miguel Rojas is the likely replacement. Signing Brigman gives the Dodgers depth at short stop.