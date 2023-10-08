Dodgers Cleared To Celebrate Potential NLDS Win In Diamondbacks Pool

Videos by OutKick

The Los Angeles Dodgers open their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks as big favorites to advance to the NLCS.

And if they close out their first series in Phoenix, the Dodgers may be able to do some extra celebrating in the Chase Field pool. With the permission of the same Diamondbacks executive who once forcefully criticized the Dodgers organization for that exact celebration.

Team president Derrick Hall told reporters ahead of Saturday’s Game 1 that if the Dodgers win the NLDS, “They have the right to celebrate wherever they want, however they want.”

That’s a dramatic about face from Hall’s previous stance on pool celebrations!

Back in 2013 after the initial incident, Hall said that the Dodgers were “classless,” throwing shade at Dodger Stadium in the process.

“I could call it disrespectful and classless,” Hall said. “But they don’t have a beautiful pool at their old ballpark and probably wanted to see what one was like.”

That wasn’t the end of it either. In ensuing years, the Diamondbacks were so concerned with protecting their pool that they quite literally stationed police in front of it to prevent the Dodgers from using it.

Dbacks pool was guarded to stop a Dodgers celebration. They should’ve been guarding home plate better. https://t.co/rtT1YOQkYo pic.twitter.com/mGUy5I0naG — Eric Stephen (@ericstephen) October 10, 2017

So uh, what’s changed?

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – APRIL 07: Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers delivers a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on April 07, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Suddenly The Diamondbacks Change Their Mind On Dodgers’ Celebrations

The Arizona organization has long been known for being exceptionally sensitive to other teams. At one point they demanded fans sitting behind home plate cover up their Dodgers merchandise because it looked bad on television.

Celebrating in the pool may not have been the most advisable move, but the Diamondbacks’ overreaction, literally guarding it with police, revealed how sensitive they were about it.

Hall and the organization likely realized there was little chance of the Dodgers celebrating an NLDS win by jumping in the pool. The Dodgers, as they do most years after 11 straight postseason appearances, have significantly higher expectations than just advancing to the NLCS.

Or maybe the Diamondbacks have simply calmed down about protecting their pool.

Either way, if the Dodgers do win the series as expected, they can expect a clear, horse-free path to the Chase Field pool to celebrate.