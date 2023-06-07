Dodgers Add Padding To Concrete Area Near Outfield Wall Where Aaron Judge Bruised His Toe

Videos by OutKick

The Los Angeles Dodgers are finally doing something about the antiquated cement blocks that line part of Dodger Stadium’s lower outfield wall. Unfortunately, it only took the all-time American League home run leader Aaron Judge to get placed on the Injured List to do so.

The Yankees designated Judge to the 10-day IL with a bruised and sprained ligament on one of his toes on his right foot. The injury happened when the Yankees were in Los Angeles to play the Dodgers over the weekend. Judge made an unbelievable catch but crashed into the visiting team’s bullpen beyond the outfield wall.

AARON JUDGE, WHAT A GRAB! pic.twitter.com/snlOXLbt4f — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 4, 2023

Aaron Judge left a dent in the fence after crashing into it. pic.twitter.com/SIW3vSkxbZ — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) June 4, 2023

JUDGE WILL BE ON THE IL FOR THE SECOND TIME ALREADY

Yankees training staff immediately looked at Judge, who was allowed to stay in the game. However, he hasn’t played since.

After the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone questioned why Dodger Stadium still had the old cement there.

Speaking with The Athletic, Dodgers team president Stan Kasten said that the team will add additional padding around the concrete slabs.

“He actually broke through where some of the panels were joined, the barrier between the two connecting panels. Which is unbelievable. But we’re going to strengthen that and add a strip of padding on the bottom as well,” Kasten said.

The Dodgers are changing the cement in their outfield after Aaron Judge was hurt. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Judge’s injury of course is a freak accident, but the Yankees and their fanbase doesn’t care as they will be without their $360 million prized possession for at least another week.

It’s the second IL stint for Judge, who missed 10 games at the end of April with a hip injury. The Yankees hope it will be his last as his production this year has been top-notch despite his IL setback. Judge is hitting .291, with 19 home runs and 40 RBI.