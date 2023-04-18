Dodger Stadium Turns Off Lights Just As 109 MPH Home Run Ball Lands Among Fans In Stands

Videos by OutKick

Dodger Stadium is one of the oldest stadiums in Major League Baseball, having opened in 1962.

The stadium’s had numerous upgrades over the years, including several for the 2022 All-Star Game.

Before the 2023 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers proudly unveiled more stadium upgrades. Most importantly, a brand new lighting system.

The team replaced their outdated system with a brand new LED setup, which can be adjusted on the fly. Colors can be changed, and the system can be turned off and on instantly.

Dodger Stadium’s taken full advantage of the new setup, creating on-field related light shows.

For example, when a Dodger player hits a home run, the lights turn off and on while the player rounds the bases.

Overall, it’s added a bit more fun and modernity to the stadium. But during Monday night’s game against the New York Mets, the light operators got a little too eager and started the celebration just a bit early.

In the bottom of the 6th inning, Max Muncy demolished a ball 109 mph off the bat for a no-doubt 433-foot home run. And then the lights turned off right as the ball was about to land.

YEEESH THAT WENT SO FAR BUT THE LIGHTS WENT OUT SO I COULDN’T SEE IT LAND https://t.co/u03IJbD2mp — Walker Buehler (@buehlersdayoff) April 18, 2023

Whoops!

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 17: Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) celebrates after a home run during the MLB game between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 17, 2023 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dodger Stadium Needs To Relax

The visual of the home run flying into the darkness is objectively funny from a distance. But for those on the ground, it’s also a bit dangerous.

Fans in the right field stands watched a 109mph home run ball fly towards them and then poof, the lights go out.

Not exactly the safest situation for anyone trying to catch it!

Teams are always looking for new ways to lure fans into stadiums. Ticket, parking, and food costs continue to rise, along with video being even more accessible.

Dodger Stadium in particular can also be a tough sell, with infamous LA traffic making it hard to get in and out.

In theory, light shows provide a bit more to the game day experience. Turns out though, they could also mean you get a home run ball flying at your face and no way to see it.