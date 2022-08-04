Doctors, Scientists Sue Government For Censoring Speech During COVID Pandemic

It’s no secret that Big Tech companies have censored dissenting views about COVID since the pandemic unfolded in spring 2020.

Twitter, Facebook, Google-owned YouTube and others have ensured that only specific narratives are allowed on their platforms; namely that masks work, the lab leak is a conspiracy theory, and that any questioning of the effectiveness of the vaccines is unacceptable.

Corporations choosing to insert themselves where they don’t belong by picking a side in important societal debates is insidious enough. But what’s worse is that it appears that the federal government directed these companies to silence private citizens who dared question their mandates.

But several prominent experts are joining the fight against government imposed censorship by signing on to a lawsuit against President Biden and other government figures, which alleges that the administration violated the First Amendment:

“Public statements, emails, and recent publicly released documents establish that the President of the United States and other senior officials in the Biden Administration violated the First Amendment by directing social-media companies to censor viewpoints that conflict with the government’s messaging on Covid-19.”

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Dr. Martin Kuldorff, Dr. Aaron Kheritay and others in the New Civil Liberties Alliance have all joined the State of Missouri ex rel. Schmitt, et al. v. Joseph R. Biden, Jr., et al. suit, which seeks to address this alleged unconstitutional collusion.

From left to right; Dr. Martin Kuldroff, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya

As their press release states, there were clear threats from government officials to go after tech companies that did not enforce the preferred narratives:

“This insidious censorship was the direct result of the federal government’s ongoing campaign to silence those who voice perspectives that deviate from those of the Biden Administration. Government officials’ public threats to punish social media companies that did not do their bidding demonstrate this linkage, as do emails from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to social media companies that only recently were made public.”

Given the track record of government “experts,” who have ignored overwhelming evidence that mask mandates do not work, dismissed legitimate concerns over gain of function research and authorized vaccines for toddlers based on embarrassingly poor trial data, they have no business directing any company to ban users for disagreements.

Even if they were conclusively right about significant issues, it’s antithetical to the American ideal for government to tell corporations to ban users for the crime of wrongthink.

Administration officials have no business interfering in public conversations; that’s quite literally the point of the First Amendment, to protect citizens from government interference.

Unfortunately, many on the left have embraced censorship if the discussion goes against their ideology. Tech companies, whose employees range from 95-99% liberal, are more than happy to oblige, since this unconstitutional collusion benefits their political views by privileging them over others.

Dismissing legitimate dissent as crackpot conspiracy theories reframes public conversations in the best interests of one side of the debate.

Even though many who have criticized government policy during the pandemic come from the left, that’s simply not enough to appease egomaniacal “experts” like Dr. Anthony Fauci.

When you declare yourself a representative of science itself, as Fauci did, you cannot be criticized.

Whether or not this lawsuit makes a significant impact on the direction of social media censorship remains to be seen, but it’s important that influential experts continue to speak up against the disturbing push against freedom of speech.