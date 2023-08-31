DK Metcalf Thinks Will Smith Would Play Him In Movie About Seahawks Receiver’s Life, Justin Fields Picks ‘The Rock’

Videos by OutKick

The NFL posted a video to social media on Wednesday where various players selected actors to play them in movies about their lives. Some of the choices are rather funny.

They also had fellow NFL players suggest actors to play their league mates. DK Metcalf picked Will Smith, an interesting choice given the controversy surrounding Smith.

Granted, this exercise was clearly for fun. Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, for instance, selected Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. That’s objectively hilarious, unless he’s serious. In which case, he’s massively delusional.

Which could be true, given that the media fawns over Fields and pumps him up at every turn.

It’s hard to get an accurate height and weight on “The Rock” but he stands somewhere around 6’5″ and weighs around 260 pounds. Fields, on the other hand, is around 6’3″ and 225 pounds. In other words, the two are built slightly differently.

Justin Fields thinks Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson should play him in a movie. (Photos: Getty Images)

By the way, Giants star defender Dexter Lawrence also selected “The Rock.” But Lawrence stands 6’4″ and weighs 340 pounds. However, there weren’t a lot of actors with those dimensions, so his choices were more limited.

DK Metcalf also had a choice on who should play him in a movie. He leaned on an actor with a more similar build to his own: Will Smith. Metcalf called Smith his favorite actor and said he was really the only choice.

______ would play these NFL stars in a movie 🎬#YouCantMakeThisStuffUp pic.twitter.com/hMy1YC1zzA — NFL (@NFL) August 30, 2023

Of course, Smith is trying to work his way back into the good graces of the American public after the infamous “Oscar slap” perpetrated upon Chris Rock.

Granted, in the football world, that probably helps more than hit hurts. And Metcalf certainly isn’t afraid to mix it up on the football field. There was the scuffle with Marshon Lattimore. And the one with Jalen Ramsey. Plus the one with multiple Packers defensive backs.

Oh, and the time he nearly fought his own teammate.

You know what? Will Smith is the perfect choice for DK Metcalf.